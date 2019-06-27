VR, 5G and more: a news museum in Seoul explores technology futures

A multidisciplinary team of designers, neurologists and futurologists conceived a series of immersive experiences using the most advanced technologies: augmented reality, holograms, virtual reality and 5G technologies. The T.mu Museum in SK Telekom occupies two floors of Korean telecom operator's headquarters.

The museum is conceived as a collection of sci-fi stories, or rather, as a series of living episodes of Black Mirror. The itinerary includes different scenarios that reveal possible future technological developments and their impact on everyday life: from the world of medicine that with artificial intelligence can prevent some rare diseases, to the protection of the environment that thanks to the use of drones will make more efficient control and extinction of fires.